SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG - Free Report) by 119.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,297 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in American Financial Group were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 2,247 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $312,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,765. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Lawrence Thompson, Jr. sold 11,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $1,535,518.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 584,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,882,434.90. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company's stock.

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.2%

AFG stock opened at $138.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.11 and a twelve month high of $150.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $132.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.87.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. American Financial Group's revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. American Financial Group's dividend payout ratio is 33.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Financial Group

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc NYSE: AFG is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

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