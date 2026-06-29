SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 55,206 Shares of Toro Company (The) $TTC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC - Free Report) by 416.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,455 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 55,206 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Toro worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,373 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 258,444 shares of the company's stock worth $20,345,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,625 shares of the company's stock worth $9,889,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Toro by 425.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 64,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 52,457 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 379.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 44,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company's stock.

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Toro Price Performance

NYSE:TTC opened at $96.83 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.41. Toro Company has a 52 week low of $67.64 and a 52 week high of $105.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Toro (NYSE:TTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 7.29%.The firm's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.620 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Toro Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Toro's payout ratio is 44.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toro from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Toro from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.75.

View Our Latest Report on Toro

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 4,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $455,046.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,244,147.27. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $614,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 12,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,532.94. This represents a 35.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Toro

The Toro Company NYSE: TTC specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro's offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

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