SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 978,570 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 278,521 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.39% of Amkor Technology worth $44,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 91.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amkor Technology Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of AMKR opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 2.25. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $96.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.17%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.0835 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Amkor Technology's payout ratio is 18.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Melius Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Amkor Technology

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $1,524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 94,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,197,742.16. This trade represents a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 7,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $535,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,987.60. This represents a 27.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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