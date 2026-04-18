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SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 117,599 Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. $GCMG

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
GCM Grosvenor logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • SG Americas Securities LLC sold 117,599 shares, cutting its GCM Grosvenor stake by 91.9% to 10,412 shares worth about $118,000 as of the latest SEC filing.
  • Several analysts trimmed targets—Piper Sandler to $13 and Oppenheimer to $17—leaving the stock with an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.
  • GCMG trades around $10.94 with a 52-week range of $9.30–$13.22 and a market cap near $2.22B; the company pays a quarterly dividend that annualizes to a 4.4% yield
  • Interested in GCM Grosvenor? Here are five stocks we like better.

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG - Free Report) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,412 shares of the company's stock after selling 117,599 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 104.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 582,337 shares of the company's stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 296,860 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the third quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 273.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 225,598 shares of the company's stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 165,195 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 11.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 937,069 shares of the company's stock worth $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 97,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 382.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,645 shares of the company's stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GCMG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Report on GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. GCM Grosvenor had a return on equity of 2,505.59% and a net margin of 8.14%.The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. GCM Grosvenor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

GCM Grosvenor Profile

(Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm that specializes in customized investment solutions across a range of private markets and hedge fund strategies. The firm partners with institutional clients—including pension funds, endowments, insurers and sovereign wealth funds—to design and implement portfolios that span private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and multi‐strategy hedge fund products. Through its multi‐manager platforms and direct co‐investment vehicles, GCM Grosvenor provides diversified access to opportunities that can enhance returns and manage risk in client portfolios.

Founded in 1971 as Grosvenor Capital Management, the firm has built a track record of sourcing, structuring and monitoring alternative investments on behalf of its clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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