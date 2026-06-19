SG Trading Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,914 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 35,023 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 9,257 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Dbs Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Verizon Communications to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.59.

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Verizon Communications News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business's 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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