Shelton Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Shelton Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,996 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $18,700,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Argo Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,000. Oxinas Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Apex Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $648.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $601.69 and a 200 day moving average of $610.67. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $427.93 and a 52-week high of $650.00.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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