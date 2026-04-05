SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Has $509,000 Stake in Strategy Inc $MSTR

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co reduced its position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 11,916 shares during the quarter. Strategy accounts for approximately 0.4% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co's holdings in Strategy were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,111 shares of the software maker's stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,758 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Strategy by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strategy by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Strategy by 42.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on Strategy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on Strategy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $185.00 price target on Strategy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $368.21.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $85,407.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,416,280. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 2,373 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $328,257.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,703,370.76. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,521 shares of company stock worth $1,130,026 and have sold 10,052 shares worth $1,375,602. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company's stock.

Strategy Price Performance

MSTR stock opened at $119.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 3.55. The business's fifty day moving average price is $134.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.98. Strategy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $457.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $46.02 by ($88.95). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.03) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Key Headlines Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Data show Strategy accounted for the vast majority of public-company bitcoin purchases in March (roughly 94% of reported buys), underscoring management’s continued commitment to growing its BTC treasury — a bullish catalyst if bitcoin recovers. Read More.

Data show Strategy accounted for the vast majority of public-company bitcoin purchases in March (roughly 94% of reported buys), underscoring management’s continued commitment to growing its BTC treasury — a bullish catalyst if bitcoin recovers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights Strategy’s decision to hold through the pullback while some peers sell, reinforcing the company’s long-term treasury approach and signaling conviction to investors focused on BTC upside. Read More.

Coverage highlights Strategy’s decision to hold through the pullback while some peers sell, reinforcing the company’s long-term treasury approach and signaling conviction to investors focused on BTC upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical analyst commentary identifies a first “Buy” signal in months for MSTR, which some traders view as a potential end to the corrective phase and a short-term upside trigger. Read More.

Technical analyst commentary identifies a first “Buy” signal in months for MSTR, which some traders view as a potential end to the corrective phase and a short-term upside trigger. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: STRC preferred shares continue to offer a high yield (~11.5%), supporting demand from income-focused investors — this structure can provide stability for preferred holders while leaving common-stock dynamics tied to bitcoin moves. Read More.

STRC preferred shares continue to offer a high yield (~11.5%), supporting demand from income-focused investors — this structure can provide stability for preferred holders while leaving common-stock dynamics tied to bitcoin moves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: A small MSTR-linked ETF (Tuttle Capital’s MSTK, a covered-call product) is being liquidated — removes one options-linked vehicle tied to the name but is unlikely to be a major demand driver for the common stock. Read More.

A small MSTR-linked ETF (Tuttle Capital’s MSTK, a covered-call product) is being liquidated — removes one options-linked vehicle tied to the name but is unlikely to be a major demand driver for the common stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broad crypto-market weakness and a pullback in bitcoin have pressured crypto equities, reducing risk appetite for MSTR despite company-level accumulation. Macro crypto declines remain the primary headwind for the stock. Read More.

Broad crypto-market weakness and a pullback in bitcoin have pressured crypto equities, reducing risk appetite for MSTR despite company-level accumulation. Macro crypto declines remain the primary headwind for the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentary flag dilution and NAV compression concerns (rise in share count, preferred issuance and debate over MSTY-like yield plays), which can keep the common stock depressed even if BTC rebounds. Read More.

Analysts and commentary flag dilution and NAV compression concerns (rise in share count, preferred issuance and debate over MSTY-like yield plays), which can keep the common stock depressed even if BTC rebounds. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: a Strategy director disclosed a sale of 700 shares (small in size but negative optics), adding to caution amid other headwinds. Read More.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Featured Stories

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