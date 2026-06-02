Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR is BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.'s 9th Largest Position

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689,788 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 56,950 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments makes up about 1.0% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.78% of Shift4 Payments worth $43,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 148.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth $45,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 282.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 860 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman acquired 193,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $7,847,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,787,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,677,920.30. This represents a 12.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 432,327 shares of company stock worth $17,948,120. 25.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

FOUR stock opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $108.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Shift4 Payments's revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Raymond James Financial lowered Shift4 Payments from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Evercore set a $45.00 target price on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered Shift4 Payments from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.19.

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Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

See Also

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