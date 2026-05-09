Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,860 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 159,035 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Shopify were worth $47,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 182,338 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $29,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,028 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Shopify by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 381,288 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $61,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Shopify from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays set a $126.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Arete Research set a $175.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Shopify News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.91, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.64. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.90 and a fifty-two week high of $182.19. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $121.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.96.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $998.78. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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