Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Purchases 7,869 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,330 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's holdings in Intel were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financially Speaking Inc grew its position in Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $588.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.79 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $132.75. The business's 50 day moving average price is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. New Street Research started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Evercore set a $95.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities lowered Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $85.98.

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About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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