Sienna Gestion Invests $1.36 Million in Intel Corporation $INTC

Sienna Gestion purchased a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,780 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financially Speaking Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 89.2% in the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm raised Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Melius Research set a $150.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.31.

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Intel Stock Up 2.6%

INTC opened at $127.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $642.62 billion, a PE ratio of -206.22 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $132.75. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $96.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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