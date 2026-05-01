Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 3,858 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,811 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 108.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,165 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $222,120,000 after buying an additional 34,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total value of $1,730,391.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,096,117.23. This represents a 61.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $890.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.02 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The company has a market cap of $414.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company's 50-day moving average is $746.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $655.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $678.00 to $769.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, February 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $870.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $789.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

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