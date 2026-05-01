Sigma Planning Corp Buys 4,978 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,756 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,726 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $27,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 72,783 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,211 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 79,086 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,486.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,147,917. This trade represents a 52.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ HON opened at $214.33 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.76 and a twelve month high of $248.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $230.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.57.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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