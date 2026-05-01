Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 11,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 255,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $73,039,000 after acquiring an additional 18,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 89,000 shares of company stock worth $34,755,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $478.24.

View Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.3%

Micron Technology stock opened at $517.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $535.50. The company has a market capitalization of $583.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $422.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.46.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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