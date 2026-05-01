Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,534 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,319 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.5% of Sigma Planning Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $18,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 778.7% in the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,347 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 42,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Phillip Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $139.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.32 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $332.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here