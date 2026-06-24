Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 491.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,272 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC's holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.81 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Synchrony Financial's revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,651,107.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,656.72. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research cut Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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