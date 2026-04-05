Signaturefd LLC Sells 52,072 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,770 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,072 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $27,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth $210,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 0.7% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 738,975 shares of the company's stock worth $52,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about CocaCola

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Barclays lifted their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 target price on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $84.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $19,839,448.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 278,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,013,186.70. The trade was a 47.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 72,449 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $5,833,593.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 279,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,538,916.84. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $76.68 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $330.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. CocaCola's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is 69.74%.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola's brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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