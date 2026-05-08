Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN Holdings Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN - Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,680,399 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 247,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.21% of Silgan worth $350,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Silgan by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,734 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 94.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,117 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 43,338 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Silgan in the first quarter worth about $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 332.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Silgan in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Silgan from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Silgan from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Silgan from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Silgan

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $40.25 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.31%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Silgan has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.920-1.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.730-3.930 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Silgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Silgan's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

Further Reading

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