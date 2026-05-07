Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN Position Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN - Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226,566 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 402,510 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.16% of Silgan worth $49,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Silgan by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,734 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,117 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 43,338 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter worth about $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 332.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company's stock.

Get Silgan alerts: Sign Up

Silgan Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $57.04. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Silgan has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.920-1.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.730-3.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Silgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Silgan's payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Silgan from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLGN

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Silgan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Silgan wasn't on the list.

While Silgan currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here