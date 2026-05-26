Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN - Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,415 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 68,611 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.63% of Silgan worth $26,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,734 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 94.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,117 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 43,338 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 332.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLGN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Silgan from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silgan

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.49. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $57.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Silgan has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.920-1.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.730-3.930 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Silgan's dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

Further Reading

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