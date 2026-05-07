Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN - Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 43,400 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.15% of Silgan worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Silgan by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,734 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 94.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,117 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 43,338 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 332.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at $264,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Silgan from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Silgan from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Silgan

Silgan Price Performance

Silgan stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Silgan's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Silgan has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.920-1.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.730-3.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Silgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Silgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

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