Silphium Asset Management Ltd Has $1.60 Million Stake in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Silphium Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,951 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd's holdings in McKesson were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. SurgoCap Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 68.7% during the third quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 452,261 shares of the company's stock worth $349,390,000 after buying an additional 184,106 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,578 shares of the company's stock worth $354,839,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $135,352,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $127,487,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 618,984 shares of the company's stock worth $478,190,000 after buying an additional 153,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Weiss Ratings lowered McKesson from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $970.93.

Read Our Latest Report on MCK

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total value of $179,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,605. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total value of $2,697,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,530. This represents a 45.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,555. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.1%

MCK opened at $866.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.42. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $637.00 and a 1 year high of $999.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $914.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $855.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.03 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

See Also

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