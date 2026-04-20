Silphium Asset Management Ltd Invests $1.34 Million in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Silphium Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,900 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. DSG Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP raised its holdings in Amphenol by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 34,289 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,831,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $150.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The stock has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

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