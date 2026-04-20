Silphium Asset Management Ltd Invests $1.79 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Silphium Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,609 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 0.8% of Silphium Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total transaction of $812,599.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,652,217.32. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 1,271 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.69, for a total value of $515,631.99. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $684,399.03. This represents a 42.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,375 shares of company stock valued at $20,828,717. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Rockwell Automation from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Rockwell Automation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $406.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:ROK opened at $415.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $382.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.94. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.06 and a 12-month high of $438.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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