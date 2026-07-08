Simmons Bank Has $25.94 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,531 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Simmons Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Simmons Bank's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Trading Up 0.7%

Amazon.com stock opened at $245.98 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $253.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Arete Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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