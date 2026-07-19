Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,005 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 6,098 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Simon Property Group worth $106,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,787 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Daniel C. Smith bought 372 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $223.31 per share, with a total value of $83,071.32. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 34,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,699,728.80. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin purchased 256 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $223.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,175.04. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,713.44. This trade represents a 1.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $533,056 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Simon Property Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore set a $215.00 price objective on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $212.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.0%

SPG stock opened at $228.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $231.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.15.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.54%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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