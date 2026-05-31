Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Stake Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,773 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Simon Property Group worth $111,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

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Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $204.52 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $197.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.87. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.44 and a fifty-two week high of $208.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.15%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Simon Property Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $205.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Simon Property Group

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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