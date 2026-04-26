Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,169 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 48,436 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 17,131 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.1% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.0%

KMI stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Trending Headlines about Kinder Morgan

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Kinder Morgan from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $49,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 44,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,422,419.96. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director William A. Smith bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at $924,838.25. This represents a 10.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 29,598 shares of company stock valued at $952,572 in the last ninety days. 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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