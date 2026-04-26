Simon Quick Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 609,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 44,134 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.5% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 20,517 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 18,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 71,065 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 262,613 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,809,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 170,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,362,000. This trade represents a 21.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,960. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

More Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $52.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $371.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Autonomous Res lowered their price target on Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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