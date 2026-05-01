Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. $SION Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,278 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 117,903 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.50% of Sionna Therapeutics worth $45,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sionna Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,541 shares of the company's stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Sionna Therapeutics by 35.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SION. Citigroup began coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital raised Sionna Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Sionna Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sionna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SION

Sionna Therapeutics Price Performance

SION stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 3.01.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sionna Therapeutics

In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 2,948 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $131,244.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,964,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,991,738.48. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,948 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $131,244.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,964,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,991,738.48. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,193,762 shares of company stock valued at $53,594,505. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sionna Therapeutics Profile

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

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