Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI - Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,313,347 shares of the company's stock after selling 130,064 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.69% of Sirius XM worth $46,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $57,124,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 2,883,500 shares of the company's stock worth $57,656,000 after buying an additional 821,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Weiss Ratings raised Sirius XM from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "sell" rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sirius XM

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 20,744 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $618,793.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,462.29. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company's stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $29.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sirius XM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM's offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI - Free Report).

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