Situational Awareness LP Makes New Investment in Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT

Situational Awareness LP purchased a new position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 567,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,471,000. Liberty Energy makes up 0.2% of Situational Awareness LP's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Situational Awareness LP owned about 0.35% of Liberty Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,096,443 shares of the company's stock worth $334,060,000 after acquiring an additional 97,998 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 78.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,575,840 shares of the company's stock worth $105,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771,724 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 28.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,809,390 shares of the company's stock worth $96,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,007 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Liberty Energy by 21.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,967,041 shares of the company's stock worth $34,062,000 after acquiring an additional 529,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 1,529.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,753,357 shares of the company's stock worth $33,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,359 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Liberty Energy Price Performance

NYSE LBRT opened at $28.48 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.51. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $34.48.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.71 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 3.71%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Liberty Energy's payout ratio is 39.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 19,998 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $669,533.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 800,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,796,555. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman William F. Kimble sold 7,350 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $249,312.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 89,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,185.60. This trade represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,013 shares of company stock worth $1,414,929. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LBRT. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics. As of as of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of approximately 40 active hydraulic fracturing; and two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

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