Sivia Capital Partners LLC Invests $454,000 in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,914 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

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Sandisk Trading Down 11.4%

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $1,559.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,174.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $695.82. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $1,861.00. The company has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 4.87.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,954,752. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNDK shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Arete Research raised Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,398.27.

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Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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