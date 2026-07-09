SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,518 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $243.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $253.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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