Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 6,500 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,983 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in Strategy were worth $20,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Strategy alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Strategy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,433 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Strategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,795,000. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. purchased a new position in shares of Strategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 41.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,088 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Strategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $178.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Strategy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $166.01 and a fifty-two week high of $457.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 3.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.36 and a 200-day moving average of $341.14.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The business had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Strategy from $697.00 to $560.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $485.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In related news, Director Jane A. Dietze acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.28 per share, for a total transaction of $104,808.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $247,728. This represents a 73.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total transaction of $10,721,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,547,890.62. This trade represents a 70.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,719 and have sold 53,177 shares valued at $17,122,166. Insiders own 8.46% of the company's stock.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Strategy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Strategy wasn't on the list.

While Strategy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here