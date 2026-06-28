Skylands Capital LLC Purchases 35,550 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,090 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 35,550 shares during the period. GE HealthCare Technologies makes up 1.5% of Skylands Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC's holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $11,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,275,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,287,658,000 after purchasing an additional 267,058 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9,525.4% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 33,982,610 shares of the company's stock worth $278,725,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629,559 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,211,229 shares of the company's stock worth $2,559,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693,918 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,362,352 shares of the company's stock worth $2,080,248,000 after purchasing an additional 389,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,049,677 shares of the company's stock worth $1,644,475,000 after purchasing an additional 401,932 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEHC. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $89.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, Director Rodney F. Hochman bought 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,364.54. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,364.54. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Lobo purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.18 per share, for a total transaction of $641,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,363 shares in the company, valued at $921,817.34. This represents a 229.20% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,847 shares of company stock worth $1,361,355 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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