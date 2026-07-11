SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,633 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $7,695,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,839,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. New Street Research raised their price target on Intel from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $97.88.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.84. The company had a trading volume of 70,546,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,485,528. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $552.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.16 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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