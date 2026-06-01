Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $275,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $1,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company's stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $77.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.93 and a 52 week high of $90.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $943.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Skyworks Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Skyworks Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Skyworks Solutions currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here