SlateStone Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Teradyne by 35,515.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 22,794 shares of the company's stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 342.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Teradyne News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teradyne is being highlighted as a beneficiary of surging AI-driven test and robotics demand, with one article noting that roughly 70% of sales are tied to AI-related activity across semiconductor test, product test, and robotics. That suggests improving growth visibility and a potential long-term tailwind for the business. Article Title

Teradyne is being highlighted as a beneficiary of surging AI-driven test and robotics demand, with one article noting that roughly 70% of sales are tied to AI-related activity across semiconductor test, product test, and robotics. That suggests improving growth visibility and a potential long-term tailwind for the business. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other industry outlook pieces point to Teradyne as one of several electronics stocks set to benefit from investments in infrastructure and expanded capacity, reinforcing a favorable sector backdrop. Article Title

Zacks and other industry outlook pieces point to Teradyne as one of several electronics stocks set to benefit from investments in infrastructure and expanded capacity, reinforcing a favorable sector backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Another industry roundup highlighted Teradyne alongside KLA and Flex, signaling continued analyst attention on the company as a leader in semiconductor equipment and testing. Article Title

Another industry roundup highlighted Teradyne alongside KLA and Flex, signaling continued analyst attention on the company as a leader in semiconductor equipment and testing. Neutral Sentiment: A Q1 earnings comparison article reviewed Teradyne’s results versus peers, following its recent report that beat expectations and showed strong year-over-year revenue growth. This keeps focus on fundamentals, but the piece itself does not appear to add a new catalyst. Article Title

A Q1 earnings comparison article reviewed Teradyne’s results versus peers, following its recent report that beat expectations and showed strong year-over-year revenue growth. This keeps focus on fundamentals, but the piece itself does not appear to add a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Teradyne was also caught in a broad chip-sector selloff tied to the AVGO earnings overhang and a stronger-than-expected jobs report, which pressured semiconductor names across the market and weighed on TER sentiment in the near term. Article Title

Teradyne Trading Down 12.0%

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $357.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.83. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.90 and a twelve month high of $422.11. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,894,304. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total transaction of $2,914,211.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,192,840.60. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,992. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

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