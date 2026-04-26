SLB Limited $SLB Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,761 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 37,213 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in SLB were worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLB in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SLB by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 798 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLB in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at SLB

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 61,017 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $3,032,544.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 155,548 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,735.60. This trade represents a 28.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $2,982,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,919.40. This represents a 29.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,902 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,666. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company's 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.72. SLB Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. SLB had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.45%. SLB's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLB Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. SLB's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital set a $48.00 price target on shares of SLB in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SLB from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of SLB to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SLB from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SLB from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLB currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

Key Headlines Impacting SLB

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About SLB

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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