SLB Limited $SLB Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,014 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 269,220 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in SLB were worth $19,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SLB in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in SLB in the third quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SLB in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in SLB by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 798 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SLB in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at SLB

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 18,617 shares of SLB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $921,541.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 224,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,092,801.50. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 61,017 shares of SLB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $3,032,544.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 155,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,735.60. The trade was a 28.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,902 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,666. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Citigroup increased their target price on SLB from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on SLB from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings raised SLB from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on SLB from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on SLB from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.27.

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SLB Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:SLB opened at $56.20 on Friday. SLB Limited has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. SLB had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 9.45%.The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SLB Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. SLB's dividend payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

More SLB News

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SLB Profile

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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