Slow Capital Inc. Cuts Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,189 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for about 1.5% of Slow Capital Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.'s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $12,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 45 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Spotify Technology

In other news, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total transaction of $9,864,842.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,758,773.68. The trade was a 50.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $2,606,616.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,989 shares in the company, valued at $33,560,425.39. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE SPOT opened at $532.52 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $492.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.48. The firm has a market cap of $109.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.70. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $405.00 and a 52 week high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Spotify Technology's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $690.17.

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More Spotify Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders approved the board, auditor and a new buyback authorization at Spotify’s 2026 AGM — this gives management a capital-return tool that typically supports the stock. Read More.

Shareholders approved the board, auditor and a new buyback authorization at Spotify’s 2026 AGM — this gives management a capital-return tool that typically supports the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Upside from research — KeyCorp raised its price target to $745 and kept an “overweight” rating, supplying a bullish institutional signal that can attract momentum buyers. Read More.

Upside from research — KeyCorp raised its price target to $745 and kept an “overweight” rating, supplying a bullish institutional signal that can attract momentum buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New product / commerce moves broaden monetization: Spotify launched the ability to buy physical books in the US and UK and rolled out a refreshed Android tablet design — both moves support expanded revenue opportunities beyond streaming. Read More.

New product / commerce moves broaden monetization: Spotify launched the ability to buy physical books in the US and UK and rolled out a refreshed Android tablet design — both moves support expanded revenue opportunities beyond streaming. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple bullish write-ups and valuation notes are circulating (substack/analyst summaries and valuation reviews); these reinvigorate attention but are opinion-driven rather than new company fundamentals. Read More.

Multiple bullish write-ups and valuation notes are circulating (substack/analyst summaries and valuation reviews); these reinvigorate attention but are opinion-driven rather than new company fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: New coverage and analyst lists (Morgan Stanley begins coverage; SPOT cited among top internet-content stocks) increase visibility — may boost flows, but impact depends on the tone and updates in those reports. Read More.

New coverage and analyst lists (Morgan Stanley begins coverage; SPOT cited among top internet-content stocks) increase visibility — may boost flows, but impact depends on the tone and updates in those reports. Read More. Negative Sentiment: AI impersonation and content-moderation risks: reports that AI-generated impersonations of musicians are spreading on Spotify raise legal, trust and content-moderation concerns that could pressure user/creator relations and compliance costs. Read More.

AI impersonation and content-moderation risks: reports that AI-generated impersonations of musicians are spreading on Spotify raise legal, trust and content-moderation concerns that could pressure user/creator relations and compliance costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Royalty / wholesale pricing dynamics: analysts flag that renewed label deals and higher wholesale pricing (e.g., the Warner Music-related pricing shift) can raise Spotify’s content costs and compress margins. Read More.

Royalty / wholesale pricing dynamics: analysts flag that renewed label deals and higher wholesale pricing (e.g., the Warner Music-related pricing shift) can raise Spotify’s content costs and compress margins. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed expectations: Wells Fargo lowered its price target (a negative signal for some investors), which can cap short-term upside. Read More.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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