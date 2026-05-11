Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $32.27 Million Stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares $TSLL

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL - Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,688,402 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 269,324 shares during the period. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares accounts for approximately 3.9% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned about 0.50% of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares worth $32,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 355.4% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,995 shares of the company's stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period.

Get TSLL alerts: Sign Up

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0994 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (TSLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares wasn't on the list.

While Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here