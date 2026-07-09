SMART Wealth LLC Sells 2,630 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

SMART Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,411 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.8% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. KOM Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. KOM Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the first quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 71,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $243.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's fifty day moving average is $253.64 and its 200 day moving average is $235.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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