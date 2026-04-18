SMART Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

SMART Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $304.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $311.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $176.02 and a twelve month high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is 23.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $350.88.

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Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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