Smith Salley Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Smith Salley Wealth Management lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 16,686 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 77,306 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,546 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $1,066,246.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,036,792.48. This trade represents a 17.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $239,348.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,948,433.84. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,818 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Emerson Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $162.38.

View Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:EMR opened at $146.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $95.31 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.28%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Emerson Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Emerson Electric wasn't on the list.

While Emerson Electric currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here