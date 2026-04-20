Smith Salley Wealth Management Sells 18,859 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Smith Salley Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,316 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,859 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 1.9% of Smith Salley Wealth Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Smith Salley Wealth Management's holdings in RTX were worth $38,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LeConte Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 1,597 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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RTX Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of RTX opened at $196.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.39 and a 200 day moving average of $187.38. The company has a market cap of $264.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.63 and a 52-week high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney’s GTF Advantage engine received EASA certification for the Airbus A320neo family, clearing the way for production deliveries and entry-into-service in Europe — a commercial aviation win that supports aftermarket and engine-revenue cadence. EASA Certification

Pratt & Whitney’s GTF Advantage engine received EASA certification for the Airbus A320neo family, clearing the way for production deliveries and entry-into-service in Europe — a commercial aviation win that supports aftermarket and engine-revenue cadence. Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney (an RTX business) was announced as the propulsion provider for Northrop Grumman’s YFQ-48A Talon Blue autonomous wingman — a program tie that could drive future engine and sustainment revenue in the collaborative combat aircraft space. Pratt & Whitney Powers YFQ-48A

Pratt & Whitney (an RTX business) was announced as the propulsion provider for Northrop Grumman’s YFQ-48A Talon Blue autonomous wingman — a program tie that could drive future engine and sustainment revenue in the collaborative combat aircraft space. Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney Canada launched new PT6C-67C and PW127XT MRO services in Singapore, expanding regional aftermarket support for helicopters and turboprops — a recurring revenue opportunity that strengthens Asia-Pacific service footprint. MRO Services Singapore

Pratt & Whitney Canada launched new PT6C-67C and PW127XT MRO services in Singapore, expanding regional aftermarket support for helicopters and turboprops — a recurring revenue opportunity that strengthens Asia-Pacific service footprint. Positive Sentiment: Raytheon’s RAIVEN staring sensor completed a first flight test on a UH-60 Black Hawk — a defense-electronics milestone that validates a next‑generation sensor product and supports Raytheon’s growth narrative in sensing and targeting. RAIVEN Flight Test

Raytheon’s RAIVEN staring sensor completed a first flight test on a UH-60 Black Hawk — a defense-electronics milestone that validates a next‑generation sensor product and supports Raytheon’s growth narrative in sensing and targeting. Positive Sentiment: Collins Aerospace won a role to supply key systems for Bell’s MV-75 FLRAA; plus broader reporting of Pentagon interest in mobilizing industrial capacity and new missile awards, both of which point to elevated defense spend that favors RTX’s portfolio and aftermarket. Collins Aerospace Win

Collins Aerospace won a role to supply key systems for Bell’s MV-75 FLRAA; plus broader reporting of Pentagon interest in mobilizing industrial capacity and new missile awards, both of which point to elevated defense spend that favors RTX’s portfolio and aftermarket. Neutral Sentiment: RTX reports Q1 results before markets open on April 21; previews and analyst metric projections are driving positioning — the print will determine whether elevated defense demand from geopolitics and commercial aerospace backlog translate into beatable results. Q1 Preview

RTX reports Q1 results before markets open on April 21; previews and analyst metric projections are driving positioning — the print will determine whether elevated defense demand from geopolitics and commercial aerospace backlog translate into beatable results. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and a valuation check highlight product milestones (RAIVEN test, engine certification) but also show the stock has pulled back modestly in the last 30 days; investors are balancing good news against a still-rich multiple. Valuation Check

Analyst notes and a valuation check highlight product milestones (RAIVEN test, engine certification) but also show the stock has pulled back modestly in the last 30 days; investors are balancing good news against a still-rich multiple. Neutral Sentiment: Several tech/gaming stories reference “RTX” in GPU branding (NVIDIA/GeForce, MSI laptops) — these are unrelated to RTX Corporation but can create headlines that confuse retail flows. MSI/RTX GPU Coverage

Several tech/gaming stories reference “RTX” in GPU branding (NVIDIA/GeForce, MSI laptops) — these are unrelated to RTX Corporation but can create headlines that confuse retail flows. Negative Sentiment: Near-term risk: tough year‑over‑year comps for commercial aerospace revenue and a relatively high P/E leave little room for a weak print; any earnings or guidance shortfall on April 21 could pressure the stock. Analyst Projections

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. This represents a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $3,095,126.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,105.60. The trade was a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

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