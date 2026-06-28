Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,504 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 549 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company's stock.

Get Snowflake alerts: Sign Up

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $248.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.19. The company has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 1.35. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $284.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total transaction of $598,767.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 400,379 shares in the company, valued at $91,466,582.55. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,860 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.25, for a total transaction of $431,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,587,976.75. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,702,704 shares of company stock valued at $390,771,264. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Snowflake News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on Snowflake, with several firms reiterating Buy/Overweight ratings and raising price targets, reinforcing confidence in its growth outlook and AI-related demand.

Analysts remain constructive on Snowflake, with several firms reiterating Buy/Overweight ratings and raising price targets, reinforcing confidence in its growth outlook and AI-related demand. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is rising around Snowflake’s long-term AI opportunity and its scale in cloud data management, with recent coverage citing strong free cash flow and broad enterprise relevance. GitLab vs. Snowflake: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investor interest is rising around Snowflake’s long-term AI opportunity and its scale in cloud data management, with recent coverage citing strong free cash flow and broad enterprise relevance. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake is attracting more attention from traders and retail investors, which can support momentum when combined with strong fundamentals.

Snowflake is attracting more attention from traders and retail investors, which can support momentum when combined with strong fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles questioning whether SNOW can rebound or reach higher levels are mostly sentiment-driven and do not indicate a new fundamental catalyst.

Recent articles questioning whether SNOW can rebound or reach higher levels are mostly sentiment-driven and do not indicate a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales, including recent transactions by executives, may weigh on sentiment even though the trades were reportedly made under pre-arranged plans for tax withholding purposes.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Snowflake from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $293.53.

Get Our Latest Report on SNOW

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Snowflake, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Snowflake wasn't on the list.

While Snowflake currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here