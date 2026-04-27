Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Purchased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 1,052.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,990 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 102,270 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s holdings in Snowflake were worth $24,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Snowflake by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,797,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,322,000 after purchasing an additional 159,503 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,621 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $445,596.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 533,494 shares in the company, valued at $90,699,314.94. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 3,876 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total transaction of $592,252.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 273,323 shares in the company, valued at $41,763,754.40. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 394,313 shares of company stock worth $67,477,780. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Snowflake Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE SNOW opened at $140.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $161.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.40. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $280.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $237.00 to $195.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore set a $200.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $205.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $242.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

See Also

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