Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,971 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,352 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings in Snowflake were worth $14,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 732,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,123,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 408,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,047,000 after buying an additional 48,411 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 198,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,577,000 after buying an additional 98,870 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,882,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 153,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,586,000 after purchasing an additional 37,911 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,621 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $445,596.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 533,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,699,314.94. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $59,728.63. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,787.52. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 394,313 shares of company stock worth $67,477,780. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 3.4%

SNOW opened at $136.35 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company's 50 day moving average price is $158.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.04.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $286.00 to $246.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Snowflake from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $242.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

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About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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